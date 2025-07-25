LOGIN
IND vs ENG 2025: Joe Root enters history books, becomes first player to achieve THIS record, check details inside

Published: Jul 25, 2025, 19:11 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 19:11 IST
Joe Root hit a magnificent ton in the last game against India at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London Photograph: (AFP)

Joe Root surpassed cricket legends Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become third highest run-scorer in Test cricket history during the fourth Test against India in Manchester.

Joe Root has been one of the most reliable batters in Test cricket in recent years and he continues to play a key role for England in the longest format. During the ongoing fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester, Root made history on Friday (Jul 25) by becoming the first player to score 1000 Test runs at a particular venue (Old Trafford). Root reached this milestone in his 12th Test match at this ground and he completed this landmark in the 53rd over of England’s first innings. The 53rd over was bowled by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Batters with most Test runs in Manchester

  • Joe Root (England) – 1000* runs
  • Denis Compton (England) – 818 runs
  • Mike Atherton (England) – 729 runs
  • Alec Stewart (England) – 704 runs
  • Leonard Hutton (England) – 701 runs

Joe Root further went past legendary cricketers like Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid in the elite list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket history. With 13330 runs, Root now sits at the third position on the list, just behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (13378) and legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar (15921).

Batters with most runs in Test cricket history

  • Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15921 runs
  • Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13378 runs
  • Joe Root (England) - 13330* runs
  • Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13289 runs

IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3

In the ongoing Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester, England resumed Day 3 at 225/2 with Root and Ollie Pope at the crease. Zak Crawley (84 runs) and Ben Duckett (94 runs) gave the team a strong start with a 166-run opening partnership.

At the time of writing, England were at 362 for the loss of four wickets, with Joe Root and English captain Ben Stokes at the crease. It will be interesting to see how Indian bowlers will fight back against England's strong batting lineup.

