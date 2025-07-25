/IND vs ENG 2025: Joe Root enters history books, becomes first player to achieve THIS record, check details inside

Joe Root has been one of the most reliable batters in Test cricket in recent years and he continues to play a key role for England in the longest format. During the ongoing fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester, Root made history on Friday (Jul 25) by becoming the first player to score 1000 Test runs at a particular venue (Old Trafford). Root reached this milestone in his 12th Test match at this ground and he completed this landmark in the 53rd over of England’s first innings. The 53rd over was bowled by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Batters with most Test runs in Manchester

Joe Root (England) – 1000* runs

Denis Compton (England) – 818 runs

Mike Atherton (England) – 729 runs

Alec Stewart (England) – 704 runs

Leonard Hutton (England) – 701 runs

Joe Root further went past legendary cricketers like Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid in the elite list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket history. With 13330 runs, Root now sits at the third position on the list, just behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (13378) and legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar (15921).

Batters with most runs in Test cricket history

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15921 runs

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13378 runs

Joe Root (England) - 13330* runs

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13289 runs

IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3