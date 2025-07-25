/IND vs ENG 2025: Former England captain Joe Root scripts history, becomes second highest run scorer in Test cricket

Former England captain Joe Root etched his name into the history books as the right-hander moved up to second place on the elite list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket history. The 34 year-old went past cricket legends like Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis during his century on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester. As of now, Root has scored 13380 runs in 157 Test matches at an average of 51.04. His record includes 38 centuries and 66 half-centuries.

This milestone puts Root on the second position on this elite list, just ahead of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (13378 runs in 168 Tests), Jacques Kallis (13289 runs in 166 Tests) and Rahul Dravid (13288 runs in 164 Tests).

Now, Root needs just 2541 more runs to surpass former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs) to become the No. 1 batter in the history of Test cricket.

Batters with most runs in Test cricket history

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15921 runs in 200 Test matches

Joe Root (England) - 13380* runs in 157* Test matches

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13378 runs in 168 Test matches

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13289 runs in 166 Test matches

Rahul Dravid (India) - 13288 runs in 164 Test matches

Alastair Cook (England) - 12472 runs in 161 Test matches

IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3