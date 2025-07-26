/India, Pakistan in same Asia Cup 2025 group? Here's what we know about the continental event

The Asia Cup 2025 is less than two months away as top nations from the continent will gather for the latest edition in the United Arab Emirates after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly gave the green light. However, the biggest talking point is India and Pakistan being placed in the same group, according to several media reports. The diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan are at an all-time low after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

What do we know about Asia Cup 2025?

According to a report from Sports Tak, the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by the UAE despite India being the official host. To add more to the report, India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, meaning they both will face off in the opening phase of the competition. As per the format of the competition, India and Pakistan will probably meet again in the Super Four, with a potential third match taking place in the final if both teams qualify.

If this goes according to plan, India and Pakistan will meet three times in the Asia Cup, despite poor diplomatic relations due to the near-war situation. However, this could lead to severe criticism from cricket fans and Indian citizens who have called for a boycott of any competitive match against Pakistan.

Last week, retired Indian cricketers like Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and others pulled out of the World Championship of Legends match against Pakistan after fan criticism before playing against Pakistan.

While an official confirmation is awaited, it is likely that India and Pakistan are set to meet at least once in the Asia Cup 2025.

When is the Asian Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 5 in the UAE as part of the neutral venue agreement despite India being the hosts. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, with them being divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play every other team in the group in a round robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where the four teams will again play in a round robin format.

The top two teams from the round robin format will qualify for the final, which takes place on September 21. The entire tournament will be played in a T20I format.