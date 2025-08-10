End of the road for Virat and Rohit as batting pair do not fit in plans for 2027 ODI World Cup – Report

In a shocking development coming out of Indian Cricket, the star duo of ODI captain Rohit Sharma and batting great Virat Kohli have lost their rights to be an automatic choice in the 50-over format, especially for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The batting pair of Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from two formats (Tests and T20Is), only remains available for selection in the One-Dayers. Despite their credentials, history, and even considering their role in helping Indian cricket taste success at the top level, both will have to tick a few parameters to stay in contention for a spot in India’s WC squad.

A Dainik Jagran report states that Virat and Rohit do not fit in BCCI’s plan for the next ODI World Cup, beginning more than two years later. Since both are in their late 30s and do not play more than just one format, the BCCI and the decision makers are concerned about them maintaining their fitness and form leading into the major ICC event. The report further states that for both to stay in line for a World Cup spot, they must feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, or the doors are likely closed.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not fit in our plans for the ODI World Cup 2027," the report quoted an Indian cricket team source as saying.



There is more to it.



The report also states that both were keen on playing the England Test series, but after learning about the selectors' plans, they decided to announce their Test retirements.



However, with India’s next ODI assignment scheduled against Australia in October, Virat and Rohit could decide to hang up their boots around then, bringing curtains down on their respective international careers as both are unlikely to feature in the domestic tournaments.

What is next for India’s ODI cricket?



With all the onus on Virat, Rohit and their potential retirement calls, the BCCI seemed to have locked in newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill as Rohit’s successor in the ODIs. Since his almost successful first stint as the Test skipper on the recently concluded England tour, the BCCI looks up to him as the long-term captain across formats.

