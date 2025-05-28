India to tour Australia in late 2025 for white ball series. Check schedule inside

Cricket Australia has officially announced Wednesday (May 28) that India will tour Australia in late 2025 for a white-ball series featuring three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is). In an Instagram post, Cricket Australia stated the high-stake series is set to begin on October 19 and will run till November 8.

The ODI series will kick off at Perth Stadium on 19 October, followed by matches at Adelaide Oval on October 23 and the Sydney Cricket Ground on 25 October.

These three 50-over matches will be closely followed by five T20Is in Canberra ( 29 October), Melbourne (31 October), Hobart (2 November ), Gold Coast (6 November) and Brisbane (8 November).

This tour comes a competitive five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series held earlier in 2025. Cricket Australia expects strong interest from fans once again, both in stadiums and across broadcast and digital platforms.

“We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season,” Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia CEO was quoted saying.

The last time when India played a white-ball series under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in Australia, the ODI leg was won by the hosts 2-1, while India triumphed back in the T20I series with a 2-1 victory over the Kangroos.

This upcoming tour could also be of added significance as it might be the final ODI appearance in Australia for senior Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, adding a layer of emotions to the fierce contest.