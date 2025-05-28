Jitesh survives Rathi's run-out appeal at non-striker end. Here's what the rule says

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma played the innings of his IPL career during the last league match of ongoing season on Tuesday (May 27). Jitesh smashed unbeaten 85 runs off 33 balls but the innings was not without much deserved luck.

Jitesh first survived a caught out decision after the first delivery of the 17th over by LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi was deemed a no-ball by the TV umpire. The potential game-changing moment, however, came before the last ball.

Rathi was about to deliver the ball but stopped and attempted to run-out Jitesh at non-striker. The on-field umpire asked if he wanted to continue the appeal, given the debatable nature of dismissal which some claim goes against spirit of the game, and it was referred to the TV umpire once Rathi gave affirmation.

The decision, however, once again was in Jitesh's favour as Rathi had completed his bowling stride as informed by the umpire on live telecast which rendered the appeal null and void.

Here's what the rule says about running out non-striker

"If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out by the bowler attempting to run him/her out. In these circumstances, the non- striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is broken by the bowler throwing the ball at the wicket or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered," notes IPL's playing conditions 38.3.1.

Jitesh made full use of the twin opportunities and RCB scored remaining 28 runs in the next 10 balls to secure a top two finish and set up qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings on Thursday (May 29).