Rishabh Pant does backflip on poor form in last game of the season with ton vs RCB - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant finally did a backflip on his poor form throughout the IPL 2025 in the last match of the season. Pant scored unbeaten 118 off 61 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday (May 27) - his second fifty-plus score of the season.

Pant reached the century - his second of the IPL history - with a four towards the long off area on one leg. He then went on to perform a backflip and jumping lightly on the ground as if coming to rest. Have a look at the video:

LSG are already out of the playoff race and this no pressure game might have helped Pant to play more freely. he also came to bat a number three instead of Nicholas Pooran - leaving fans with the question why he didn't come to bat the same position throughout the season.

Thanks to Pant's blitzkrieg, LSG posted 227/3 in 20 overs - leaving RCB too much to do if they were to fancy a finish in two two.

More to follow…