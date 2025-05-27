Ex-India pacer says MS Dhoni, known as Captain Cool, 'doesn't have patience' to become coach

Former India pacer Atul Wassan believes that MS Dhoni 'doesn't have the patience' to be a coach. The statement comes after usual uncertainty over Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

"I think he is fit for a mentor, but for coaching, Dhoni does not have patience. Because you know if he becomes a coach, then his lifestyle will keep looping the same way, like touring with the team and all that. Why would he want all that?" Wassan said on a show on OTTPlay.

Wassan also explained the reason behind his statement and said that coach is control-fixed people like current India coach Gautam Gambhir.

"No, coaching is for people who are control-fixed, like Gautam Gambhir, because he needs importance but mentoring is like 'come, have a sit, let's eat together,' and some players actually approach you. So you don't have to be the mentor, but there is mentoring going on around the whole universe of cricket. People who are close to you will approach you and take advice, whether you are a mentor or not."

“It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintenance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket,” Dhoni said at the match vs GT - the last match of the season for them which they won.

"It depends. Again, I would say would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation about his future in the league.

"Every year, it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit, not to forget this is top-level cricket. It's professional cricket - you have to be at your best - and it's not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performance, then a few of them will retire when they're 22," he added.