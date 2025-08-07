/Meet five Indians with most runs in ODI cricket: Only one left-hander in the list, Guess who?

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, meet the five Indians with the most runs in ODI cricket. All five players have performed for India in crunch situations and led India to victory on numerous occasions.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most ODI runs for India (18,426). The 'God of Cricket' smashed 49 centuries and 96 fifties donning the Indian jersey. 1998 was the year of Tendulkar in ODI cricket, as he scored 1,894 runs and notched nine centuries in that calendar year
Modern-day legend Virat Kohli is below Tendulkar with 14,181 runs to his name. Kohli also holds the record for most centuries (51) in 50-over cricket. Notably, the former Indian captain was the fastest batter to score 8,000 to 14,000 ODI runs. He is often regarded as 'chasemaster' for his 28 centuries while batting in the second innings.
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly ranks third with 11,221 runs, comprising 22 centuries. Notably, Ganguly is one of the three Indians to have a fifty and five wickets in an innings in ODIs.
India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, has amassed 11,168 runs in 273 matches so far. Rohit led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final but fell short in the summit clash. Recently, India under Rohit won the 2025 Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the summit clash. Rohit's 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 is still the highest individual score in ODI cricket.
In 340 matches, former India skipper Rahul Dravid scored 10,768 runs along with 12 tons and 83 half-centuries. Interestingly, Dravid was the first Indian to hit 200 runs and effect 10 wicketkeeping dismissals in a series.