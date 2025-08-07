/Meet five Indians with most runs in ODI cricket: Only one left-hander in the list, Guess who?

Modern-day legend Virat Kohli is below Tendulkar with 14,181 runs to his name. Kohli also holds the record for most centuries (51) in 50-over cricket. Notably, the former Indian captain was the fastest batter to score 8,000 to 14,000 ODI runs. He is often regarded as 'chasemaster' for his 28 centuries while batting in the second innings.