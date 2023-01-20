Antonio Conte blasts Tottenham for defending like a 'relegation' team

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte was a cross man after his side surrendered a two-goal advantage on Thursday night to lose 4-2 to Manchester City.

Conte said his players were defending like a 'relegation team' as they had let in a plethora of goals in the last 10 matches.

"Compare to last season, we are doing less and to concede 21 goals in the last 10 (league) games, this is usually a team that fights for a relegation zone."

Conte was aiming to become the first coach to inflict three consecutive league defeats upon Pep Guardiola.

He had the best of starts when Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal scored in quick succession at the end of the first half to give the North London club an advantage.

However, after the break, the defending champions came out of the blocks in blistering fashion and scored two goals in the opening two minutes - gaining control of the match.

Riyad Mahrez scored a brace in the last half-hour and effectively sealed the win as Tottenham looked toothless in defence.

Conte sounded increasingly frustrated with the performance of his side, especially the blunders made by Hugo Lloris and Clement Lenglet which contributed to the demoralising loss.

"Progress doesn't depend on the final result. The progress you see if you start to see the players play with the personality, to start the game with the will and desire to have the ball.

The Italian gaffer asked his team to 'suffer' more and dream of something important - referring to a Champions League spot.

"We have to improve the spirit, the collaboration, the desire. Maybe we have forgotten to suffer and to understand that if we want to win then maybe you have to suffer like last season."

"I dream, I want to play Champions League. There are 18 games in the Premier League. We need to dream of something important, but at the same time to be realistic."

Tottenham currently sit fifth on the points table, five points behind Newcastle, having played an extra game.

(With inputs from agencies)