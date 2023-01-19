World's top revenue-generating football clubs revealed

Premier League has emerged as the most financially dominant league in the world after 11 of the world's 20 highest-earning clubs were reported to be coming from the English top flight, according to the latest annual Football Money League report by Deloitte.

The 'Big Six' Premier League clubs comprising the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal found themselves in the top 10.

Meanwhile, clubs such as West ham United (15th), Leicester City (17th), Leeds United (18th), Everton (19th) and Newcastle (20th) remained the others on the list.

The list was topped for a second consecutive year by Manchester City with total revenue of $790.65 million, followed by Real Madrid with $772 mn and Liverpool with $760 mn.

Liverpool's revenue increased by a staggering 27 per cent compared to the last year. They moved four places from seventh to third to achieve the highest-ever position.

Notably, the Merseyside club has overtaken their rivals Manchester United for the first time. The Reds also broke another record in matchday attendance fees - raking in as much as $108 million as fans returned to Anfield, after a Covid-induced hiatus.

The report added that Premier League was the only league across the European continent to have witnessed an increase in its media rights value.

"It continues to appeal to millions of global followers and its member clubs have a greater revenue advantage over international rivals," Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group was quoted as saying by ESPN.

While Premier League clubs minted millions, the La Liga teams such as Barcelona and Real Madrid failed to recover revenue to their pre-pandemic levels.

Top 10 revenue-generating clubs:

1) Manchester City

2) Real Madrid

3) Liverpool

4) Manchester United

5) Paris Saint-Germain

6) Bayern Munich

7) Barcelona

8) Chelsea

9) Tottenham Hotspur

10) Arsenal

(With inputs from agencies)