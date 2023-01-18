Pornographic moans during live football telecast forces BBC to issue an apology

The BBC was forced to issue an apology after pornographic moans were heard live on air during the pre-match programme of the FA Cup replay tie between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Former England striker and presenter Gary Lineker was live during the show alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy when the sudden noise started reverberating across the studio and was simultaneously transmitted to millions watching the show on their TV sets.

Startled initially, Lineker quickly regained his composure and said, “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

The studio link then quickly cut to Alan Shearer in the commentary gantry as BBC looked to salvage the situation. However, the cut wasn't quick enough as the video clip of the incident quickly went viral across social media platforms.

In the aftermath of the incident, BBC issued a statement saying, “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

The noises were apparently coming from a mobile phone that was taped under the table of the studio. Minutes into the first half, Lineker took to his Twitter account to share an image of the mobile phone.

"Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing," tweeted Lineker.

Daniel Jarvis, the infamous prankster known for invading cricket and football pitches claimed responsibility for the stunt. He posted a video on Twitter where he appeared at the TV studio at Molineux.

Lineker had another tongue-in-cheek moment during the halftime show when he referred to Harvey Elliot's stunning 13th-minute strike and said, “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer … which was not the only one we’ve had tonight.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool won the match owing to Elliot's lone goal and progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

(With inputs from agencies)