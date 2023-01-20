Manchester City fans slammed for booing their players against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City fans have come under the scanner for showing a lack of support after they booed the home team off the pitch at half-time during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Playing at the Etihad Stadium, manager Pep Guardiola would have hoped to have the support of his fans. However, after his team conceded twice at the end of the first half, the fans at the stadium seemingly lost it and started booing the players.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid player Michael Own took to Twitter and slammed the Manchester City fans for giving such treatment to 'arguably' one of the greatest teams going around at the moment.

"And to think the City fans booed their team off at halftime. Winners of 4 of the last 5 Premier League titles. Sitting 2nd in the league and through to The Champions League knock out stages. Arguably the best club team in the world right now. Staggering."

And to think the City fans booed their team off at half time. Winners of 4 of the last 5 Premier League titles. Sitting 2nd in the league and through to The Champions League knock out stages. Arguably the best club team in the world right now. Staggering. — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) January 19, 2023 ×

Asked after the match what he thought of the 'booing' Guardiola criticised the fans and said they had grown too accustomed to winning.

"Our fans were silent for 45 minutes - I want my fans back. I want my fans that are here - not my away fans, they are the best - but my fans here to support every corner and every action, because Tottenham are one of the toughest opponents I've ever faced,"

"They booed because we were losing but in the second half we played good, we had more chances. Maybe it's the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years."

Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal scored in quick succession in the first half to put the 'Cityzens' in a foul mood. However, Guardiola's men were a transformed side in the second half as they found the back of the net four times and managed to overturn the tie in their favour.

City are currently second in the points table, five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, having played an extra match.

(With inputs from agencies)