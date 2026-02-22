/'Indian origin players are bringing pride': PM Modi reflects on T20 World Cup 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was full of praise for Indian-origin players who are representing different nations in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. PM Modi, who took to his feature program “Mann ki Baat,” reflected on the Indian-origin players and their impact on the game while they are now donning jerseys of other nations. According to PM Modi, Indian players now representing other nations have given a sense of proud feeling for India.

PM Modi lauds India-origin players

"The jersey is that of some other country, but on hearing the name, you feel that this person is from our country. Then a slight joy arises in some corner of the heart," PM said.

"There are countless such players of Indian origin who are bringing pride to their respective countries, becoming an inspiration for the youngsters there. This is the hallmark of Indianness. Wherever Indians go, they remain connected to the roots of their motherland and contribute to the development of their 'karambhoomi,' the country they live and work in," the prime minister said.

Players like Saurabh Netravalkar (USA), Dilpreet Bajwa (Canada), Navneet Dhaliwal (Canada), Monank Patel (USA), Harmeet Singh (USA) and Milind Kumar (USA) are some who were born in India and are now representing other nations. The USA’s performance has been notable as they reached the Super 8 stage in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while this time they won two matches.

On the other hand, Canada, Oman and Italy also have players of Indian origin and they showed glimpses of their performance. However, none of the associate nations could make it through to the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.