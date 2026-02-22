/'I will not change...': Abhishek Sharma on hat-trick of ducks in T20 World Cup 2026

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a confident statement despite being out for three consecutive ducks in the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander said he will not change the way he thinks or plays, even after a disappointing start to the tournament. Featuring in his first T20 World Cup, Sharma is yet to open his account. In a video shared by Star Sports, Abhishek explained that he stopped putting pressure on himself two years ago and believes he can control only his practice and preparation. He said he is working hard in training and trusts that results will improve over time. Most importantly, he enjoys batting and does not want to feel stressed.

He further said that every batter faces ups and downs. Some days bring runs and some days do not. He believes he must decide how he wants to play and stick to that plan. Even if he fails, he will not change his mindset or approach.

“I just enjoy my batting. I have left taking pressure two years ago because I feel that the process is in my hands. Practice and training are what I am doing, which I should always keep doing, and which will keep increasing gradually. I enjoy this thing, so there is no such pressure,” Abhishek Sharma said in a video.

“Obviously, batters always face ups and downs. Sometimes there are runs in an innings, sometimes there are not, but I feel personally, I have to decide at a certain point in time that I have to play like this, have to play with such intent. I may or may not succeed in it, but I will not change my process and my mindset,” he added.

After the group stage, many fans and experts have talked about his poor performance. However, captain Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of the Indian team continue to support him and believe he will perform well in the next stage.