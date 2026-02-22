/Lionel Messi’s Miami loses MLS opener to Son’s LAFC in battle of global stars

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a 0-3 loss at the hands of Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer’s opening weekend this season. Already cherished among the fans in California, Son Heung-min, the former Tottenham Hotspur superstar, set up a first-half goal for David Martinez, before Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz sealed victory over Miami.

In front of 76,000 fans – the second-largest attendance recorded in MLS history, Son made mockery of Miami’s defence line, leading his team to a famous win with Messi in opposition.

Although the Saturday game had to be moved to the Memorial Coliseum to accommodate the demand for the two most famous MLS players, those in attendance couldn’t watch the eight-time Ballon d’Or find the back of the net. Messi failed to get a shot on target despite Miami dominating possession.

"We just prepared for the best Messi, and when you prepare for the best Messi, around the box you have to have numbers around him," said LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos. "It's good to win like this... We were able to suffer together as a team," added the manager, whose team had just returned from a mid-week CONCACAF Champions Cup game in Honduras.

Son shines against Mess’s Miami

LAFC started brightly, allowing Miami plenty of the ball but attacking swiftly on the break. Gabonese star Bouanga looked particularly dangerous, playing through Son for an early one-on-one. But the South Korean could not get a shot away, running it wide to the keeper's right.

At the other end Messi, who has had limited training opportunities since picking up a hamstring strain in a friendly two weeks ago, looked off the pace. The Argentine great repeatedly lost possession and as the frustration built, LAFC struck.

With Rodrigo De Paul robbed on the center circle, the ball fell to Son, who was given too much time by backpedaling Miami defenders. He slid the ball out right to Martinez. The young Venezuelan curled it round the keeper with a first-time shot, inside the back post.

Moments later, Messi's first genuine chance from the edge of the box flashed inches wide.

Miami came out after the break with more aggression, and Messi briefly pulling the strings, firing another shot just over the crossbar. Around the hour mark, the World Cup winner collided face first with the back of Ryan Porteous and was down on the ground for a minute or so -- but clambered back up to the relief of his team and nation.