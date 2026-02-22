/La Liga Title Race: Osasuna shock Real Madrid to open door for Barcelona

La Liga toppers Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat at Osasuna, with Raul Garcia’s superb 90th-minute strike sinking the former champions, while opening doors for the second-placed Barcelona to take a lead and go for the league title. Champions Barcelona trail Madrid by two points and a game in hand, and can take a lead on Sunday (Feb 22) if they beat Levante at Camp Nou.

Madrid put on a below-par show in Pamplona. After conceding a goal through Ante Budimir’s penalty, winger Vinicius pulled his team level. Real’s shock loss against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica last Wednesday seemed to play on their minds as they failed to make the best of the away Liga game.

Watch Vinicius' first-half goal -

Despite Vinicius’ first-half beauty, Garcia blasted home the winner to seal a massive win over Osasuna. Madrid coach Arbeloa lamented the result, admitting his team didn’t play to its level and that it hurts to lose, especially at this stage.



"It was not a good game from us...We have to play a lot better," Arbeloa told reporters. "Nobody likes to lose, us least of all, but we're not hurt. There's a long way to go.



"We had control at some points, but we lacked speed in our play... on Wednesday, we have another final, another game that is very important for us."

Croatian target man Budimir curled narrowly wide of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's far post early on, the first of many problems he gave the visitors. The Belgian stopper made an excellent save a few minutes later, after Budimir tried to nod home Ruben Garcia's cross under pressure from Alvaro Carreras.

Budimir also clipped the post with a header as Osasuna impressed, with their victory helping them rise to ninth.

Madrid defender David Alaba came close when Alejandro Catena blocked his shot, shortly before the hosts took the lead.

Budimir burst into the area and went down under a challenge from Courtois. Although he was initially booked for diving, a VAR review showed the goalkeeper stood on his foot.

The veteran forward took the resulting penalty himself and sent Courtois the wrong way to give Osasuna the lead.

"I knew it was a penalty and I wanted to stay cool (while it was being reviewed)," said Budimir.

Osasuna sat deep at times in the second half, looking to fend off 15-time European champions Madrid.

Arda Guler came close with a vicious shot that flew just over.

Chasing an equaliser, Arbeloa threw on creative duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Brahim Diaz and his team began to take control.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe put the ball in the back of Osasuna's net but had edged offside, although the equaliser was not long in coming.

Fede Valverde charged into the box with the ball, unperturbed by Osasuna's defenders bouncing off him, before crossing for Vinicius to tuck home. It was the Brazilian's fifth goal in his last four games across all competitions, having found his best form since Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso at the helm in January.