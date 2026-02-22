Doha to host International Cricket Council board meeting post 2026 T20 World Cup

Doha is all set to host the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) after the T20 World Cup 2026. The proposed meeting will take place in Qatar’s capital between Mar 25 and 27 and will host ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members and senior leadership as part of the organisation’s ongoing governance calendar. The meeting will provide an important opportunity to deliberate over key matters pertaining to the present and future of the global game.

Doha to host ICC meeting

“The decision to stage the meetings in Doha reflects the ICC’s growing engagement with cricket in Qatar and the country’s wider sporting ecosystem. The ICC's support of and collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and Olympic Committee, Cricket in Qatar has fuelled remarkable progress for the sport in recent years,” an ICC statement added.

“Since 2020, overall participation in cricket in Qatar has grown by an impressive 447 per cent, driven largely by initiatives aimed at introducing the sport to new and younger audiences. Central to this growth has been cricket’s inclusion in the Qatar Olympic Committee’s School Olympic Programme, which has helped embed the game within schools across the country. More recently, the launch of ICC's Criiio Cricket Festivals has further expanded cricket’s reach, with 287 school teams taking part in the previous edition and nearly 90 per cent of participants experiencing cricket for the first time,” the statement added.

The meeting will be interesting as it will be the first dialogue between the stakeholders after the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup 2026 was marred by numerous issues, including Bangladesh’s expulsion from the tournament. The board is likely to discuss Pakistan’s stance on boycotting the India clash, which required last-minute ICC interference to get the fixture back on track.