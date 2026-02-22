/'We just forgot about it': De Kock on 2024 T20 World Cup final loss against India

South Africa still feel the pain of their defeat to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, but they prefer not to talk about it. Ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, opener Quinton de Kock said the team has decided to move forward by avoiding any discussion about that defeat.

"To be honest, after that game, we just forgot about it. In all honesty, none of us wanted to speak about it. We went home and went through our own processes about how to deal with it. That's pretty much it. We have never really spoken about it," De Kock said.

It is clear why the loss was so painful, the Proteas were on the brink of winning their first T20 World Cup title in Barbados. They needed just 30 runs from 30 balls, with Heinrich Klaasen batting superbly, he even took Axar Patel for 24 runs in a single over. At that moment, the trophy seemed almost theirs.

However, the momentum shifted quickly when Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen in the 17th over, after which India’s bowlers kept the pressure on. Chasing 177, South Africa fell just short in the final overs, suffering one of the most heartbreaking defeats in a World Cup final.

Now, the two teams will face each other again in the Super 8 stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be their first T20 World Cup meeting since that final.