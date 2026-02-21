/T20 World Cup 2026: Here's how India and Pakistan could meet in semifinal, final

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 started with a washout on Saturday (Feb 21) as New Zealand and Pakistan shared the spoils in Colombo a rain played spoilsport. However, the eyes of the world will be on both India and Pakistan as the two traditional rivals could face off in the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. However, there will be a certain set of results that need to be achieved if the two are to meet in the semis or the final of the tournament.

Here’s how India vs Pakistan could take place in semis

As things stand, the format of the semifinal is simple, winner of group number one of the Super 8 stage faces the runner-up side of the other group. This means that either India or Pakistan have to win their group while the other side should finish as runners-up. This means, in case India win their group, Pakistan must finish runners-up in their Super 8 group.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, if Pakistan win their Super 8 group, India should finish runners-up in their group, which make the fixture possible.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

How could India and Pakistan meet in the final?

In order to meet in the final, both India and Pakistan must finish in the same position in the top two of their Super 8 group. However, they should avoid meeting in the semifinal to have any chances of playing in the final. For this to happen, both India and Pakistan should finish as group winners or if not, they both should finish group runners-up.

If one of the above set of results is achieved, both teams will qualify for the semifinal but avoid facing each other. On the other hand, both teams should then win their respective semifinal to reach the final and play in the summit clash.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Where would India vs Pakistan clashes take place?

In case Pakistan reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal, they will play in Colombo as per an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Even in the case of an India vs Pakistan semifinal, the match will take place in Colombo as per the natural venue agreement between the stakeholders.

In case both India and Pakistan are drawn in two different semifinals, India will play their semifinal in Mumbai, while Pakistan will play their clash in Colombo.

This agreement also extends to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 as well. In case Pakistan reach the final, the summit clash will take place in Colombo. In this case, if the India vs Pakistan clash takes place in the final, it will happen in Colombo instead of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

However, if Pakistan fail to reach the final, the final will take place in Ahmedabad.