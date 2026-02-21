/IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check live streaming details, head to head, pitch & weather report

India and South Africa are all set to square off in their first Super 8 clash of the 2026 T20 World Cup as the duo look to take an early step towards the semifinal. Both India and South Africa will enter the Super 8 clash with a flawless run, having won all four group stage matches. Ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and South Africa, here is all you need to know about the sides, including live streaming, broadcast, squads and other key details.

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When will IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start at 7:00 p.m. with toss taking place at 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

Sunday's meeting between India and South Africa will be the 32nd in what will also be a repeat of last T20 World Cup's final. India edge South Africa by 18-12 in the head-to-head tally.

Also Read - T20 World Cup 2026 | Major blow for Australia as star player out with injury

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to have cloudy weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 23°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. No rain is expected, so a full match is expected to be played as no showers are predicted.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

India:Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

South Africa:Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.