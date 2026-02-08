/SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 9: Check live streaming details, head to head, pitch & weather report

South Africa will kick start their T20 World Cup on Monday (Feb 9) as they take on Canada. Having finished as runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup, South Africa will look to go one place better as they look to kick-start their campaign on a high. Ahead of the T20 World Cup opener between South Africa and Canada, here is all you need to know about the sides, including live streaming, broadcast, squads and other key details.

SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

Monday's meeting between South Africa and Canada will be the first one in T20Is as they are set to collide at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to have cloudy weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 23°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. No rain is expected, so a full match is expected to be played as no showers are predicted.

SA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

South Africa:Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

Canada:Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra.