LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters with most runs in debut innings as captain (T20 World Cup)

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in debut innings as captain (T20 World Cup)

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Feb 08, 2026, 13:18 IST | Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 13:18 IST

Several A-listers made this list, including one of the two active cricketers from India. Let's check the full list. 

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 88 vs Australia, London, 2009
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 88 vs Australia, London, 2009

Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle tops the chart for batters with the most runs in debut innings as a captain in the T20 World Cup, scoring a match-winning 88 against Australia at The Oval in London during the 2009 edition in England.

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 84 vs USA, Mumbai, 2026
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 84 vs USA, Mumbai, 2026

Current Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is second on this list since hitting an unbeaten 84 against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Helping his team revive from a tricky situation, SKY played a captain’s knock to help India stay ahead in the contest.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 68 vs India, Dubai, 2021
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 68 vs India, Dubai, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam also made it to the list, scoring a stunning 68* against India on his T20 World Cup captaincy debut in 2021. Alongside Mohammad Rizwan, Babar stitched a match-winning 152-run stand for the first wicket.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 65 vs Kenya, Johannesburg, 2007
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 65 vs Kenya, Johannesburg, 2007

Jayawardene’s T20 World Cup captaincy debut saw him slam a 27-ball 65 against Kenya during the inaugural edition in 2007 in Johannesburg, propelling Sri Lanka to a massive 260 for six in 20 overs. The Island Nation won the match by 172 runs.

Mohammad Ashraful (Bangladesh) – 61 vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2007
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Mohammad Ashraful (Bangladesh) – 61 vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2007

Mohammad Ashraful guided his team to a famous win over the West Indies during the 2007 edition of the game between the two. Captaining Bangladesh for the first time in T20 WCs, the former batter slammed a match-winning 61* off just 27 balls, including three sixes and seven fours.

Trending Photo

In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods
7

In Pics | Spain, Portugal battered with fresh storms after deadly floods

Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier deployed near Iran - What's happening
5

Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier deployed near Iran - What's happening

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln still survive if Iran fires 500 Khyber ballistic missiles?
7

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln still survive if Iran fires 500 Khyber ballistic missiles?

Meet 5 players with most Man of the Match awards in T20Is; Suryakumar ahead of Kohli
5

Meet 5 players with most Man of the Match awards in T20Is; Suryakumar ahead of Kohli

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most fifty-plus scores in T20Is