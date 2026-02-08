/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in debut innings as captain (T20 World Cup)

Several A-listers made this list, including one of the two active cricketers from India. Let's check the full list.
Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle tops the chart for batters with the most runs in debut innings as a captain in the T20 World Cup, scoring a match-winning 88 against Australia at The Oval in London during the 2009 edition in England.
Current Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is second on this list since hitting an unbeaten 84 against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Helping his team revive from a tricky situation, SKY played a captain’s knock to help India stay ahead in the contest.
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam also made it to the list, scoring a stunning 68* against India on his T20 World Cup captaincy debut in 2021. Alongside Mohammad Rizwan, Babar stitched a match-winning 152-run stand for the first wicket.
Jayawardene’s T20 World Cup captaincy debut saw him slam a 27-ball 65 against Kenya during the inaugural edition in 2007 in Johannesburg, propelling Sri Lanka to a massive 260 for six in 20 overs. The Island Nation won the match by 172 runs.
Mohammad Ashraful guided his team to a famous win over the West Indies during the 2007 edition of the game between the two. Captaining Bangladesh for the first time in T20 WCs, the former batter slammed a match-winning 61* off just 27 balls, including three sixes and seven fours.