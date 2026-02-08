/T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert powers New Zealand to 5-wicket win vs Afghanistan

New Zealand began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 journey with a comfortable five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (Feb 8). Chasing a target of 183, New Zealand were guided by a match-winning knock from opener Tim Seifert, who scored 65 runs from 42 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Glenn Phillips contributed a valuable 42 from 25 balls, while Daryl Mitchell stayed unbeaten on 25 off 14 deliveries as Kiwis sealed the chase.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the most successful bowler with figures of two for 31. Azmatullah Omarzai (1/40), Rashid Khan (1/36) and Mohammad Nabi (1/18) picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Afghanistan chose to bat after winning the toss and posted a competitive total of 182 for six in 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib top-scored with 63 off 35 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes. Sediqullah Atal made 29, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 27 and Darwish Rasooli contribued 20.

New Zealand’s bowling was led by Lockie Ferguson, who took two wickets for 40 runs. Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with one wicket each.

During the chase, New Zealand lost early wickets, with Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra dismissed cheaply. Despite the pressure, Seifert held firm and found good support from Phillips and their fourth-wicket partnership turned the game in New Zealand’s favour and quick runs from Mitchell and Santner ensured a smooth finish.