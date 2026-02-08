/Lamine Yamal among goals for Barcelona but pace, passing disappoints coach Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick wasn’t pleased with Barcelona’s performance in his side’s 3-0 win over Mallorca on Saturday, saying the table toppers did not play at their level. Robert Lewandowski and winger Lamine Yamal was among the goal scorers, but Flick complained that the playing and passing were too slow for his liking. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s latest win stirred the team four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid on the Liga standings. Marc Bernal was also on the target late in the game as Barcelona enjoyed success at the partially opened Camp Nou stadium.

"I was not happy... we were not on our level, the playing and passing was too slow," admitted Flick, who demanded more from his side going forward. "The first half was not how Barca want to play, (but) the second half was much better."

Mallorca target man Vedat Muriqi came close early on as he slid in at the back post but hit the side netting, while Jan Virgili's shot was saved by Joan Garcia.

Marcus Rashford added some urgency into Barca's game after a listless start, curling inches wide of the far post after cutting in from the left. A blocked shot from the England international led to the opener, with Dani Olmo knocking the rebound to Lewandowski to finish from close range.

Rashford's dangerous free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Mallorca stopper Leo Roman, and Yamal missed from point-blank range as Jules Kounde sent the rebound into his path. The 18-year-old made amends in the second half with a superb shot from outside the area which left Roman with no chance. It was his fourth goal in four games, with Yamal in his best form of the season.

"He kept his energy for the second half and the goal. Lamine is fantastic," said Flick.

Bernal's breakthrough

Midfielder Marc Casado struck the crossbar with a deflected effort as Barca could have opened up a wider lead. At the other end, Garcia earned his clean sheet with a good save to thwart Antonio Sanchez, before Bernal rounded off Barca's victory. The 18-year-old midfielder broke in behind the Mallorca defence, showed composure to open up a shooting angle and finished with the aid of a deflection, his first goal for the club.

Bernal broke into the first team at the start of last season but a severe knee injury in August 2024 kept him out for around a year and delayed his progress.

"It's a great joy for him, when a player has such a bad injury we all feel it, we suffered with him... I'm very happy for him," Casado told Movistar.