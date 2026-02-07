/MCA to felicitate Ayush Mhatre, Abhigyan Kundu after U19 World Cup success

India’s U19 team on Friday (Feb 6) extended its record to six World Cups as they beat England in the summit clash at the Harare Cricket Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. Stars of the U19 World Cup, skipper Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu, are set to be honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), as confirmed by President Ajinkya Naik. Both Mhatre and Kundu played a crucial role in helping India win their sixth T20 World Cup title.

MCA to felicitate U19 World Cup stars

Mhatre's boys made sure that India's dominance in age-group cricket continued without any interruptions, riding on a dominant 175 in 80 balls by Vaibhav Suryavanshi. India secured a 100-run win over England in the final at Harare, despite a valiant century by Caleb Falconer. Both Mumbai boys, Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu, had a massive role to play in the final with their knocks and displayed their skillset to indicate a bright batting future for India.

Speaking to ANI, Naik said that while both will be felicitated by the board, they will also request the state government to have them felicitated by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, just like women's cricketers were after their maiden ICC Women's World Cup win last year.

"It is a matter of happiness that India won the U19 World Cup, with Ayush Mhatre, our Mumbai player, and Abhigyan Kundu as captain and vice-captain. Given the dominance they have shown, we will felicitate them 100 per cent. We have also requested the Maharashtra government to felicitate them like the Women's World Cup winning team was felicitated by Fadnavis ji. When they come to Mumbai, the MCA will felicitate them as per our protocols," he said.

Naik also pointed out that throughout his history, MCA's Improvement Committee and the association as a whole has backed young cricketers, including skipper Mhatre and Kundu.

Mhatre has performed consistently, started with club cricket, did well, he did well in BCCI/state-level matches and first-class cricket. After completing all the steps, he has brought the trophy home. It will impact the younger generation and the players playing with him," he added.

