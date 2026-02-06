/PM Modi hails India's young stars after U19 World Cup triumph, tweets 'this win will inspire young sportspersons'

India’s U19 team added another feather to its already impressive hat on Friday (Feb 6) as they won their record-extending sixth World Cup, having beaten England in the summit clash at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Riding on the excellent 175-run knock from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India defeated England by 100 runs to win their third title in the last five editions. After the win, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the applause as he congratulated the team on its success, praising them and highlighting the importance of the win.

PM Modi hails U19 World Cup winning squad

“India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

In a one-sided final, India restricted England to 311 before bowling them out to win a record-extending sixth title. Tasked with chasing 412 runs to win, England batters gave a great account of themselves but were nowhere close to India’s dominant show despite Caleb Falconer’s 115-run knock. Vital contributions from Ben Dawkins (66), Ben Mayes (45), Thomas Rew (31) and James Minto (28) were not enough for England as they ended up second best in the contest.

RS Ambrish scalped three wickets while Deepesh Devendran bagged a brace for India. Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre were also amongst the wicket-taking bowlers.

Sooryavanshi on fire for India

Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on fire as he scored 175 off just 80 balls. India made the most of the innings, scoring 411/9 in their 50 overs. Captain Mhatre scored 53 off 51, while healthy contributions from Vedant Trivedi (32), Vihaan Malhotra (30), Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan (37) helped India reach the 400-run mark in the match.