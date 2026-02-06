U19 World Cup final: Sooryavanshi run feast helps India extend dominance, clinch sixth title in England rout

India extended its run in the U19 World Cup on Friday (Feb 6) as they clinched their sixth title under Ayush Mhatre's captaincy at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Riding on the excellent batting show from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India won the one-sided contest by 100 runs. The win sees India win their third title in five editions, underlining their dominance in the junior category of the sport.

India clinch sixth title

In what was a one-sided final, India restricted England to 311 before bowling them out to win a record-extending sixth title. Tasked with chasing 412 runs to win, England batters gave a great account of themselves but were nowhere close to India’s dominant show despite Caleb Falconer’s 115-run knock. Vital contributions from Ben Dawkins (66), Ben Mayes (45), Thomas Rew (31) and James Minto (28) were not enough for England as they ended up second best in the contest.

RS Ambrish scalped three wickets while Deepesh Devendran bagged a brace for India. Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre were also amongst the wicket-taking bowlers.

Sooryavanshi on fire for India

Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on fire as he scored 175 off just 80 balls. India made the most of the innings, scoring 411/9 in their 50 overs. Captain Mhatre scored 53 off 51, while healthy contributions from Vedant Trivedi (32), Vihaan Malhotra (30), Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan (37) helped India reach the 400-run mark in the match. India, with the total, also ensured they had the highest total in a U19 World Cup final as they attempt to win their sixth title in the competition’s history.

Having already made a name in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi was a hot prospect in Indian cricket and continued his streak. Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 in March, was seen scoring runs all over the ground as he struck 15 sixes and 15 fours, scoring 175 off 80 balls and a strike rate of more than 200. Altogether, 150 runs were scored in fours and sixes by the batter, also setting a new record.

The win meant India have now won six U19 World Cups, most by any side in the tournament’s history, two more than Australia. India lost to Australia in the 2024 edition final but regained the throne while they were playing in a sixth straight final on Friday.