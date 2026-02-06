/'Strong stance should be taken against Pakistan': Former BCCI president on IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and BJP MP Anurag Thakur has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take strict action against Pakistan for refusing to play against India in the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan has clearly stated that it will not play against India and despite this statement, the Indian team will follow the tournament as per the schedule. The final decision on the match will be taken by the match referee.

What Anurag Thakur said about Pakistan’s boycott

Speaking on the issue, the former sports minister said that India has always been a strong and reliable host for international cricket events and has also made major contributions to global cricket community, both by developing the game and by supporting it financially.

“The ICC should take a strong stance against them. India has provided excellent facilities in all the tournaments it has hosted,” Thakur said.

“India makes a significant contribution to the global cricket community, both financially and in terms of the sport itself,” he added.

He further pointed out that the ICC should act firmly and not allow politics to affect the sport. According to him, if a team refuses to play due to a political reasons, then the ICC should step in and take action.

“If someone doesn’t want to come to India, making excuses and playing politics, then a strong stance should be taken against them,” Thakur said.

“Their grants should be stopped, and they should be banned for a few years so that they cannot play against any other country,” he added.

Why is Pakistan refusing to play against India?

Pakistan’s government released an official statementon the social media confirming that their team would take part in the T20 World Cup 2026 but would not play against India in their group match in Colombo. The decision comes after the Bangladesh being removed from the World Cup and replaced by Scotland, after they refused to travel to India for their tournament matches.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also supported the boycott against India, calling it a very appropriate decision and added that the Pakistan wanted to stand firmly with Bangladesh and emphasised that politics should not be mixed with sports.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif stated after a government meeting.



“We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh,” he added.