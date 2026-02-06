LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in U19 World Cup 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 20:47 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 20:57 IST

From Ben Mayes to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in U19 World Cup 2026. This list also includes Faisal Shinozada, Thomas Rew and Viran Chamuditha

Ben Mayes (England) - 444 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram)

Ben Mayes (England) - 444 runs

Ben Mayes stands tall as the leading run-scorer in U19 World Cup 2026, having amassed an impressive 444 runs in just seven matches, including two half-centuries and a century.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India) - 439 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India) - 439 runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the most prolific batters in U19 World Cup 2026, scoring 439 runs in seven matches to rank among the tournament’s leading run-getters. His tally also includes three half-centuries and a century.

Faisal Shinozada (Afghanistan) - 435 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Faisal Shinozada (Afghanistan) - 435 runs

Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada sits third on the list with 435 runs in six U19 World Cup 2026 matches, averaging 87.00 with a strike rate of 107.14. He has also registered two half-centuries and two centuries.

Thomas Rew (England) - 330 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram)

Thomas Rew (England) - 330 runs

Thomas Rew has emerged as one of the most exciting batters in U19 World Cup 2026, scoring 330 runs in seven matches. His tally also includes two half-centuries and a century.

Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka) - 310 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram)

Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka) - 310 runs

Sri Lanka's Viran Chamuditha sits fifth with 310 runs in five U19 World Cup matches, averaging 62.00 at a strike rate of 122.04, with two centuries to his name.

