/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in U19 World Cup 2026

From Ben Mayes to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in U19 World Cup 2026. This list also includes Faisal Shinozada, Thomas Rew and Viran Chamuditha
Ben Mayes stands tall as the leading run-scorer in U19 World Cup 2026, having amassed an impressive 444 runs in just seven matches, including two half-centuries and a century.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the most prolific batters in U19 World Cup 2026, scoring 439 runs in seven matches to rank among the tournament’s leading run-getters. His tally also includes three half-centuries and a century.
Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada sits third on the list with 435 runs in six U19 World Cup 2026 matches, averaging 87.00 with a strike rate of 107.14. He has also registered two half-centuries and two centuries.
Thomas Rew has emerged as one of the most exciting batters in U19 World Cup 2026, scoring 330 runs in seven matches. His tally also includes two half-centuries and a century.
Sri Lanka's Viran Chamuditha sits fifth with 310 runs in five U19 World Cup matches, averaging 62.00 at a strike rate of 122.04, with two centuries to his name.