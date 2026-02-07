/BCCI honours India’s U19 World Cup champions with Rs 7.5 crore reward

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a reward of INR 7.5 crore ($828,029) for the Indian U19 team after their big win against England in the final at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Feb 6. India defeated England by 100 runs to lift the U19 World Cup trophy for the record sixth time. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia praised the young Indian players for their outstanding performance in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup. He confirmed that the prize money would be shared among the players, coaches and the support staff.

“We are very happy. The whole country is proud of our young champions. So, they brought lot of good luck to the country and because we are also starting the T20 men’s World Cup in India today, during this time with this championship in the year, so our men’s team will get also encouraged by the performance of our young turks in Harare,” Devajit Saikia told PTI.

“And as a result of their excellent performance, BCCI is very proud to announce a reward of 7.5 crores for our players and the support staff along with their selectors,” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steals the show

India delivered a dominant display in the final to outplay England and secure another Under-19 World Cup title. After choosing to bat first, India posted a massive total of 412 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star of the match, scoring a stunning 175 runs from just 80 balls, including 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre contributed 53 runs, while Abhigyan Kundu chipped in with a quick 40.

England tried to chase the target, with Caleb Falconer scoring an impressive 115 runs. However, the team could not keep up with the required run rate and eventually lost the match.

For India, RS Ambrish took three important wickets, while Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan claimed two wickets each.