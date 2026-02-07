The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalized the central contract list for senior men’s and women’s players for the 2026-27 season, according to reports. The A+ category, which was introduced in 2018, has been removed and only three male cricketers have been placed in the top A category. In women’s cricket, four players have been included in Grade A - World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma.

Men’s central contracts

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and India’s current ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill have been named in Grade A, as reported by the Times of India. Former A+ players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved to Grade B because they are currently active only in the ODI format. Washington Sundar has moved up from Grade C to Grade B.

Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut last year, has been given a Grade C contract. However, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar have not received central contracts this time.

Salary structure

Under the earlier system, players in Grade A+ earned INR 7 crore ($772,827) per year. Grade A players received INR 5 crore ($552,019), Grade B players INR 3 crore ($331,212) and Grade C players INR 1 crore ($110,404) annually.

With the A+ category now removed, the BCCI has not yet clarified how salaries will be structured under the revised contract system.

List of men’s contracts for 2026-27

Grade A: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja

Grade B: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer

Grade C: Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudarshan, Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad

List of women’s contracts for 2026-27

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma

Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana