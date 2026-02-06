/U19 World Cup final: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead applause as Boys in Blue clinch sixth title

India’s dominance in the junior division of cricket was yet again on showcase as the Boys in Blue won their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. After the triumph, Indian greats Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar led the applause for the winning U19 World Cup side. Indian President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian side on the triumph.

Legends, President lead applause

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 for the record sixth time! Remaining undefeated throughout the tournament, the team has done the nation proud with its dominant performance. I wish the talented young players a very bright future ahead. I am sure that Indian cricket will go from strength to strength,” President Murmu wrote on her X handle.

“Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have a Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote while taking to X.

“Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff,” former India U19 World Cup winning captain Virat Kohli wrote.

India win U19 World Cup

In a one-sided final, India restricted England to 311 before bowling them out to win a record-extending sixth title. Tasked with chasing 412 runs to win, England batters gave a great account of themselves but were nowhere close to India’s dominant show despite Caleb Falconer’s 115-run knock.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on fire as he scored 175 off just 80 balls for India, which laid the foundation for the win. India made the most of the innings, scoring 411/9 in their 50 overs. Captain Mhatre scored 53 off 51, while healthy contributions from Vedant Trivedi (32), Vihaan Malhotra (30), Abhigyan Kundu (40), and Kanishk Chouhan (37) helped India reach the 400-run mark in the match.

In the end, India won by 100 runs to win their sixth title and third in the last five editions of the U19 World Cup.