/PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 1: Check live streaming details, head to head, pitch & weather report

The curtains for the 2026 T20 World Cup will be raised on Saturday (Feb 7) as 2009 champions Pakistan take on the Netherlands at the SSC Stadium in Colombo. In the epicentre of a hot topic, Pakistan will start their campaign on Saturday, having already made headlines off the pitch with their stance to boycott the India clash. On the other hand, the Netherlands would look to start on their campaign on a winning note and an upset as they did in 2009. Ahead of the T20 World Cup opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands, here is all you need to know about the sides, including live streaming, broadcast, squads and other key details.

PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

Saturday's meeting between Pakistan and the Netherlands will be the third between the sides, having played on two previous occasions. Pakistan first played the Netherlands in the 2009 T20 World Cup, where they won by 82 runs, before facing them in the 2022 T20 World Cup. On the second occasion, Pakistan won by six wickets in Perth.

PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Colombo is expected to have cloudy weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 23°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is expected, so a full match may not be played as showers are predicted.

PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

Pakistan:Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Netherlands:Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.