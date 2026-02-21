/SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

England will begin the Super Eight stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a match against co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Feb 22). Both teams are in Group 2, along with New Zealand and Pakistan and will compete for a place in the semi-finals. Led by captain Harry Brook, England had a mixed start, they narrowly beat Nepal in their first game but then lost to the West Indies, which increased the pressure on their remaining group matches. England bounced back strongly, as they chased down 153 to defeat Scotland. They then beat Italy by 24 runs to finish second in Group C.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, began with a 20-run win over Ireland. They followed that with a huge 105-run victory against Oman, putting them close to qualification. Sri Lanka confirmed their place with an impressive eight-wicket win over Australia, as Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 100 while chasing 182.

Although their final group game against Zimbabwe did not affect qualification, Sri Lanka would have been unhappy to lose by six wickets in Colombo, as it ended their winning run.

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Live streaming details

Where to watch SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Sri Lanka and England will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Sri Lanka and England on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and England have faced each other 17 times in T20 Internationals. England hold a strong advantage with 13 wins, while Sri Lanka have won only four matches.

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele usually has a flat pitch that favors batsmen early on but tends to slow down as the game goes on, giving spinners an advantage. While the surface provides consistent bounce at the start, it becomes slower and more responsive to spin later, making it ideal for spin bowlers. Average T20I scores at the venue range between 162 and 172.

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Weather Report

According to the reports, Pallekele may experience light to heavy showers on Sunday (Feb 22), putting the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 clash in doubt. There is also about a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8- Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid,Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood