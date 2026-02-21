/Floyd Mayweather set for in-ring return, to face Mike Tyson in exhibition match

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he plans to return to professional boxing after his exhibition fight with Mike Tyson later this spring, the 48-year-old shared the news on Friday (Feb 20). The former multi-weight world champion retired from boxing in 2017 with a perfect record of 50 bouts. Even after retiring, he continued to take part in exhibition matches.

In a statement, Mayweather said he still believes he can break more records in boxing. He also said his events will attract the larger crowds, the largest global TV audiences and make more money than anyone else’s fights.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather, said in a statement to AFP.

“From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards -- no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event -- then (sic) my events.”

His first official fight back is expected to take place this summer, but his opponent has not yet been named, more information will be shared soon.

Nicknamed “Money,” Mayweather was once the highest-paid athlete in the world. In 2015, Forbes reported that he earned about $300 million. At the peak of his career, he was widely seen as the best pound-for-pound boxer and dominated the welterweight division for more than ten years.

However, Mayweather has often faced criticism. Some people said his fighting style was too defensive, while others believed he avoided the toughest opponents to protect his unbeaten record. He has also served time in prison for domestic violence cases. Despite this, many fighters respect him for his fitness, hard work and athletic ability.

Mayweather’s last professional bout was in 2017 against Conor McGregor and since then, he has fought in exhibition matches, including a win over John Gotti III in Mexico in August 2024. He has also faced reality TV stars and YouTube fighters.

He recently signed an exclusive deal with CSI Sports/ Fight Sports, which will start after his Tyson event.

The Ring reported that the exhibition fight between Mayweather and Tyson is planned for April 25 in Congo, but the date and location have not been officially confirmed.

Tyson, now 59, last fought in Nov 2024 in Texas, where he lost to Jake Paul. The fight, backed by Netflix, was watched by about 70,000 fans at the venue and millions more around the world.