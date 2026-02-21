/Qatar Open: World No. 1 Alcaraz beats defending champion Andrey Rublev to secure final spot

The world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, stayed unbeaten in 2026 after defeating Andrey Rublev 7-6(3), 6-4 on Friday (Feb 20) to reach the final of the Qatar Open. The defending champion, Rublev, came back from 0-3 down in the second set to level the score and saved five match points. However, Alcaraz stayed calm and secured his 11th straight win of the season.

Alcaraz has reached the final in the last four Grand Slam tournaments and won three of them. He said he is working hard to improve and feels happy with his progress and growing maturity.

“I know what I’m able to ‌do every time that I step on court. ‌For ⁠me it’s great. Obviously, the way I’m ⁠approaching every match, I’m just really proud about it,” said 22-year-old Alcaraz.

“I’m trying to be better at that... it’s paying off. All the focus and attention. I’m just happy and proud about myself with how I’m ‌getting better and getting mature I guess.”

Rublev struggled early in the match, making 14 unforced errors on his backhand in the first set. Still, he hit several strong forehands that landed close to the baseline. Both players broke each other’s serve twice, leading to a tiebreak.

Alcaraz stayed focused in the tiebreak and moved ahead 6-3. Rublev showed his frustration by hitting his racket against his knee, breaking a string and soon after, Alcaraz won the first set.

In the second set, Alcaraz broke Rublev’s serve twice to lead 5-3 and served for the match. Rublev saved three match points and broke back. But Alcaraz broke serve again in the next game and finally won on his sixth match point when Rublev’s backhand went wide.