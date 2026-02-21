T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-New Zealand called after rain plays spoilsport, points shared in Colombo

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 contest between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed off after persistent rain in Colombo, as both teams shared points. Scheduled to play on Saturday (Feb 21) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, with rain playing spoilsport, the match was abandoned without bowling a ball as both teams received one point each.

Pakistan-New Zealand washed off

While the toss for the Pakistan vs New Zealand team took place on time, at 6:30 PM IST, it started drizzling shortly after at the venue. It continued raining, and at around 9:07 PM IST, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha shook hands as both teams received a point each.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds



Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first. He announced one change in the playing 11 for the match that eventually got abandoned. Pakistan brought in Fakhar Zaman while Khawaja Nafay missed out.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli



"We have one chance. Fakhar is playing and Nafay is not playing. We have one pacer, Faheem Ashraf - he is a good all-rounder. So we have 2 pacers and a lot of spin options. They are a quality side, we know that. We have to play our A game and that is what we look forward to today," Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.



Pakistan are slated to face England in their next Super 8s match, on February 24 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. New Zealand, on the other hand, are set to play against co-hosts Sri Lanka at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on February 25.