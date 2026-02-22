/Clash of Titans: India-South Africa gear up for blockbuster Super 8 match in Ahmedabad – Preview

India and South Africa face off in a crucial Super 8 T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Feb 22). Having topped their respective groups and maintaining an unbeaten streak thus far in this tournament, the two heavyweights will collide in the clash of the titans. While India will enter this match after beating the USA, Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands, the Proteas stunned all teams from Group D, including New Zealand and Afghanistan, in a first-ever double super over tie. Here is the match preview and team news.

Match Preview –

Team India has ticked all the boxes in this T20 World Cup. Although captain Suryakumar Yadav says his team’s batting hasn’t exploded yet, the tournament’s co-hosts have taken their opponents to the cleaners in the contested games. Although there have been repeated failures at the top from opener Abhishek Sharma, who has registered three ducks in three matches, the batting depth has saved India on all occasions.

While it was SKY who delivered the punch against the USA, Ishan Kishan's exploits against Pakistan saved India's grace. Against Namibia, the batting unit clicked, but following another batting scare against the Netherlands, Shivam Dube's power-hitting put them ahead in the dead rubber.



Returning to Abhishek Sharma, the ranked number one T20I batter, SKY said he is worried for those who are worried for him, as he is bound to click, and what better place and team to do it in this T20 World Cup.



On the other hand, Team India’s bowling has been rock-solid. With everyone doing their jobs to perfection, India’s attack is capable of defending or restricting any opposition under the par totals.



The Proteas, however, are the team to beat in this edition. Oozing with confidence, South Africa, much like India, has several match-winners waiting in the wings to make such matches all about themselves. Be it their batting top-order, which perhaps is the best performing one, or the lower order, jacked with all-rounders, they know how to win it on such days.



Moreover, the advantage of playing all its group matches in Ahmedabad might keep South Africa ahead of India.

Predicted Playing XIs of both teams –

India – Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy



South Africa - Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi