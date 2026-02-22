/WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

West Indies and Zimbabwe will face each other in an important Super 8 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Monday (Feb 23). Zimbabwe has been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far. They started with a commanding eight-wicket win over Oman, followed by a tough 23-run victory against Australia. Although their match against Ireland was abandoned due to rain, the team bounced back strongly, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets to finish the group stage unbeaten.

The West Indies have also been in excellent form, topping their group with four straight wins against Scotland, England, Nepal and Italy. Having already played at the Wankhede Stadium earlier in the tournament, the Caribbean team will be familiar with the conditions and enter this match full of confidence.

As the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between West Indies and Zimbabwe approaching, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Live streaming details

Where to watch WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between West Indies and Zimbabwe on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 - Head-to-head

West Indies and Zimbabwe have faced each other four times in T20 Internationals. West Indies hold a strong advantage with three wins, while Zimbabwe have won only one match.

WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Weather Report

Mumbai is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 33°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8- Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson and Jayden Seales