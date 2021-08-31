Working with UK and US 'biggest mistake of my life': Afghan interpreter left in Kabul

After being left behind in the country following the evacuation of international forces, an Afghan interpreter believes working with British and American troops was the "biggest mistake of his life."

The 36-year-old, who was given the code name "Steve-O" by American forces, said that he spent 20 months with the US army in 2009 and 13 months with British troops in 2010.



Also read | Surrender or die': Taliban pin chilling letters on doors, says report

He attempted to enter the airport, like thousands of other desperate Afghans, to be evacuated from the country, but was unable to do so due to the enormous crowds.

Thousands of Afghan nationals who worked alongside the US during Afghanistan's 20-year conflict face death at the hands of the Taliban.

Many Afghans assisted the US and coalition members as translators, drivers, and in other capacities. They've never been more vulnerable than now that the Taliban has taken power.

Since 2001, 300 Afghan interpreters and their families have been killed as a result of their involvement with American forces, according to the non-profit No One Left Behind.

(With inputs from agencies)