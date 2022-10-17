Pakistan by-elections: Imran Khan-led PTI wins majority of seats, victory upsets ruling government

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has bagged six National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats in the by-election.

The PTI contested in seven constituencies, including Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Nankana Sahib, where it won six out of eight seats.

The latest victory is a major setback for the ruling government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz's party also won two seats in the National Assembly and three in the Punjab Assembly.

However, Khan's party faced a major defeat in Multan, where Ali Musa Gilani defeated Mehr Bano Qureshi.

As the polling began, Khan urged people in large numbers in the constituencies where the by-election was held to vote. Sharif, on the other hand, warned the voters to cast their votes carefully for the development and welfare of the country, as the future depends on it, ANI reported.

Despite PTI's nine MNAs in the lower house, for general seats and two for reserved seats, resigning for women, the party claimed its victory.

The Election Commission of Pakistan results showed that nearly 101 candidates from different parties and a few independents were voting. The Commission further claimed that the overall polling remained peaceful, though it still received 15 complaints of code violations.

As per reports, the ruling government wanted to delay the by-elections for 90 days as it stated that the security personnel and other officials were busy assisting with flood relief.

(With inputs from agencies)

