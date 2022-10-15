Former PM Nawaz Sharif comes to Pakistan's defence after Biden's remarks

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has jumped in to defend his country after US President Joe Biden termed Pakistan a dangerous 'nuclear' nation.

Sharif took to Twitter and stated that Pakistan's nuclear programme is not a threat to any country.

"Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country," tweeted Sharif.

"Like all independent states, Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity," he added.

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states,



…1/2 — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) October 15, 2022 ×

Reportedly, Sharif was responding to a statement made by Biden at a Democratic party event on Friday. The US President was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Russia. However, he concluded his point by saying that Pakistan is "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world.

"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.

Read more: Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden's 'one of most dangerous nations' remark

Reportedly miffed by the statement, Islamabad on Saturday evening summoned the US ambassador and issued a demarche.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's minister of foreign affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that due to the "failure of Imran Khan's policy - we are hurt in all front - we are trying to rectify and strengthen relationship".

Bilawal said Biden's remark was apparently in a private event as it was not an address to the nation or any official event. "We have summoned the US Ambassador to know and to get an explanation," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: