Biden calls Pak 'one of the most dangerous nations', then explains why

US President Joe Biden called Pakistan "one of the most dangerous nations" in the world with "nuclear weapons without any cohesion" in what was arguably his most direct criticism of it.

The US President criticised both China and Russia during these remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles (California).

Biden mentioned Pakistan while discussing US foreign policy against China and Russia. In his final statement, Biden declared Pakistan to be the most dangerous nation on earth.

Also read | Watch: Pak’s finance minister Ishaq Dar called 'thief', faces heckling at Washington airport

"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.

The Shehbaz Sharif administration's efforts to strengthen relations with the US may have suffered as a result of Biden's comments.

At the occasion, Biden stated that the US has a tremendous opportunity to alter the situation in the second decade of the twenty-first century.

"So, folks, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. But there's also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," the US President said.

The United States' National Security Strategy was released two days prior to these remarks. Pakistan is not discussed in the 48-page report.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: