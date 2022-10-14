Watch: Pak’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called 'thief', faces heckling at Washington airport

A Pakistani minister was greeted with an onslaught of heckling upon his arrival at an airport in the United States. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who as per reports had reached the United States to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World upon landing was met with calls of "chor" or "thief".

A video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter and other social media sites. It shows Dar and his entourage walking through the airport when the calls of "chor" ring out.

Dar who is visibly irked in the video then goes on to ask the people to shut up, when someone calls him a "liar". As per a Hindustan Times report, it is unclear what led to this exchange of words.

The video also shows one of the men accompanying Dar getting into a verbal duel with the hecklers. The man who has been identified by Pakistan's daily publication Dawn as Mani Butt, the president of the PML-N Virginia chapter can be seen shouting profanities back at the hecklers.

While Dar and his entourage lost their cool, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan's Information Minister, who faced a similar incident last month, maintained her composure. She was heckled at a coffee shop in London.

Such incidents of Pakistan government officials facing harassment and heckling are getting very common. PML-N party supporters claim that these incidents happen at the hands of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party members.

Other recent incidents include Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal facing harassment in a restaurant and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif while on a visit to Saudi Arabia in August, being greeted by slogans of "chor-chor".

