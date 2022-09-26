Watch: Pak’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb heckled by Imran Khan’s supporters in London

Edited By: C Krishnasai
Islamabad Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:07 PM(IST)

People confront Pakistani minister at a coffee shop in London Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing people confronting the minister at a coffee shop before following her way out and chanting 'chorni, chorni' (thief)

Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb was heckled in London allegedly by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Aurangzeb is currently in London as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation, which is now returning after attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday, showing people confronting the minister at a coffee shop before following her way out and chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief).

In the clip, one woman was seen shouting at Aurangzeb and accusing her of stealing people’s money and buying expensive coffee in London.

The woman then slams the minister for not covering her head even though she gives “lectures" on TV.

In another clip, shared by journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq, who is a PML(N) leader, Aurangzeb can be seen at the coffee shop, surrounded by what appears to be the supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who are yelling and jeering at her.

Whereas, she can be seen unfazed and calmly responding to the protesters.

Later addressing the incident through Twitter, Aurangzeb said that she was “sad to see the toxic impact [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s politics of hate and divisiveness have had on our brothers and sisters.”

The minister said she answered “each and every question” of the riled-up crowd.

“We will continue our work to counter Imran Khan’s toxic politics and bring people together.”

The incident was severely criticised by several Pakistani ministers, with many calling Khan a “fascist” for “turning his supports into street gangs”.

“Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans. These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs. Well done @Marriyum_A you showed grace & faced them boldly. Truly a Sherni!,” he tweeted.

