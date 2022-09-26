Watch: Pak’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb heckled by Imran Khan’s supporters in London

Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb was heckled in London allegedly by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Aurangzeb is currently in London as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation, which is now returning after attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday, showing people confronting the minister at a coffee shop before following her way out and chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief).

She braved it with aplomb. The shame is for the harassers. The trend will be irresistible for others. It is only a matter of time before PTI women or Imran himself face the same situation. I will condemn it even then but with the reminder that what goes around comes around. pic.twitter.com/UA61Co7Tim — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) September 25, 2022 ×

In the clip, one woman was seen shouting at Aurangzeb and accusing her of stealing people’s money and buying expensive coffee in London.

The woman then slams the minister for not covering her head even though she gives “lectures" on TV.

In another clip, shared by journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq, who is a PML(N) leader, Aurangzeb can be seen at the coffee shop, surrounded by what appears to be the supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who are yelling and jeering at her.

Whereas, she can be seen unfazed and calmly responding to the protesters.

Later addressing the incident through Twitter, Aurangzeb said that she was “sad to see the toxic impact [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s politics of hate and divisiveness have had on our brothers and sisters.”

The minister said she answered “each and every question” of the riled-up crowd.

“We will continue our work to counter Imran Khan’s toxic politics and bring people together.”

My respect for @Marriyum_A has increased manifold the way she handled goons in London despite being hackled pic.twitter.com/UrS5UhraQ5 — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) September 25, 2022 ×

The incident was severely criticised by several Pakistani ministers, with many calling Khan a “fascist” for “turning his supports into street gangs”.

“Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans. These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs. Well done @Marriyum_A you showed grace & faced them boldly. Truly a Sherni!,” he tweeted.

