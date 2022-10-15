US announces $725mn military assistance to Ukraine, Saudi Arabia to provide $400mn in humanitarian aid

The US pledged an additional $725 million in military aid for Ukraine on Friday as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. This follows recent missile attacks by Russia on civilian targets in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that "the help follows Russia's barbaric missile strikes on civilians throughout Ukraine, and the accumulating evidence of atrocities by Russia's soldiers."

According to a statement from the Defense Department, this military aid includes medical supplies, precision-guided artillery, and high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs). The US air force's official website describes HARM as an air-to-surface tactical missile intended to locate and eliminate adversarial radar-equipped air defence systems. Added to the package is the High Mobility Multipurpose.

Following discussions at NATO, officials from Europe and other parts of the world promised Ukraine weapons and air defence systems. This declaration was made on Friday. The Pentagon intends to provide powerful NASAM anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, and the UK announced last week that it will supply missiles for those systems. Additionally, Britain is sending 18 howitzer artillery pieces and hundreds of drones. The first of Germany's four promised IRIS-T air defence systems has been delivered.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia will give Ukraine $400 million in humanitarian relief, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA. It also stated that on Friday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the phone.

The kingdom's willingness to continue mediation efforts and support everything that helps de-escalate was voiced by the crown prince, according to SPA.

(With inputs from agencies)

