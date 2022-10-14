NATO is not intimidated by Russian nuclear threats, says secretary-general

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday (October 13) struck a defiant note as he said that the alliance will not be intimidated by Russia's nuclear threats.

"We will not be intimidated," he said "Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous, reckless, and they know that if they use (a) nuclear weapon against Ukraine, it will have severe consequences."

Stoltenberg was speaking with reporters after two-day meeting of the alliance's defence ministers. The meet was NATO's first large gathering since Russia declared annexation of several Ukrainian regions.

Watch | Ukraine PM: Ukraine receives additional emergency aid from IMF

Russia's nuclear threats have been classified by NATO as a clear escalation of the war. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

After sustained gains in first few months of the war, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive. It is because of this there are fears that Russian President Vladmir Putin would follow through on his threat of using a nuclear weapon.

Stoltenberg said NATO would monitor Russia's annual nuclear drills very closely, as it has done for decades, and remain vigilant "not least in light of the veiled nuclear threats and the dangerous rhetoric we have seen from the Russian side".

Also Read | Vladimir Putin offers to redirect Nord Stream gas flows through 'hub' in Türkiye

The NATO chief was apparently referring to Russia's annual Grom exercise that normally takes place in late October and in which Russia tests its nuclear-capable bombers, submarines and missiles.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE