Shocking! Rotting dead bodies found on hospital roof in Pakistan, probe launched

An investigation has been launched after shocking details emerged that dozens of corpses were found rotting on the roof of a hospital in Pakistan's Multan city on Friday (October 14).

Some reports even claimed that at least 200 unclaimed bodies were dumped on the roof of the anatomy department at the Nishtar Hospital, with eagles and crows scavenging on them. Gory images and videos have been circulating on social media.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi established a powerful committee to look into the situation. Three days have been granted to the six-member team, which is led by Muzamil Bashir, the specialist healthcare secretary, to conclude the investigation.

Pakistan-based media outlet Geo News reported that a top official from the hospital accused police and rescue workers of the reason behind decomposing bodies on the facility's rooftop.

Dr Mariam Ashraf, who is Nishtar Medical University's (NMU) Head of the Anatomy Department, said that the rescue officials and police were to blame for the piling up of bodies in the morgue and on its roof. Dr Ashraf said that the medical facility could not refuse to accept the bodies as it was bound to take them in as safekeeping.

The official was quoted as saying, "Police and rescue officials ask us to keep it in the hospital. The police and rescue officials do not take them back on time. We have written documents in which we have asked them to take the bodies. Since there is a lag, such things happen."

"As a result of their condition, maggots start eating them, and they can travel from one body to another. This is why, the bodies that are decaying are kept on the roof, where there are three rooms."

According to the hospital official, the bodies that the hospital receives from the police are typically deteriorated and cannot be retained in the mortuary.

