Lawmaker from ex-PM Imran Khan’s party PTI arrested for tweeting against Pak Army chief  

A senior lawmaker from Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested for tweeting against Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is scheduled to retire on November 29, 2022.

In his tweet, senator Azam Khan Swati accused Bajwa of legitimising corruption in the state institutions following the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

“Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and few with you. Your plan is really working and all criminals are getting free at cost of this country. With these thugs getting free, you have legitimised corruption. How you predict now the future of this country (sic),” he said.

Following his tweet, a case was registered against the PTI leader.

According to local media reports, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered the First Information Report at its Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad.

The FIR states that Swati spread “false information” through his official Twitter handle, “which is likely to incite any Officer, Soldier, Sailor, or Airman in the Army, Navy or Air Force to mutiny”, reports Express Tribune newspaper.

“This is a calculated attempt to create hatred in the minds of people and army personnel/s against COAS and Pakistan army and also created distrust towards the judicial system. In such intimidating tweet/s, the accused Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has attempted to provoke the general public and personnel/s of armed forces by trying to create a feeling of ill-will among pillars of the State,” said the FIR.

On Thursday, Swati was produced before a sessions court in Islamabad where he addressed the media outside saying that he was not arrested for breaking the law, violating the Constitution or fundamental rights but for “taking one name — of Bajwa — and that is the violation”.

PM Shehbaz and his son were cleared of money laundering charges worth Rs 116 billion by a Lahore court.

(With inputs from agencies)

